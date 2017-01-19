New restaurant plans for Selsey bank revealed

Fresh plans have been revealed for a new restaurant to take over a Selsey bank.

An application has been submitted to change the use of Lloyds bank on the high street into a restaurant, as well as creating a two bedroom flat on the first floor.

However, the proposals state ‘the exact use for the restaurant is not known at present’, leaving the mystery unsolved as to what kind of eatery might join the high street.

The existing bank has been closed for a number of months, and the applicant stated the plans will provide ‘a new lease of life to the redundant building’.

Applicant Driss Nabil said: “The development will provide employment and income to the town centre with the provision of the new restaurant, plus provide much needed quality accommodation.

“The property will be sympathetic to the existing street scene and surrounding properties.”

The plans can be viewed on Chichester District Council’s website with the reference: 17/00066/FUL