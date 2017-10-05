New store to give out seed packs

A health foods, whole foods and super foods retailer is set to open in Chichester.

To celebrate, Grape Tree will be giving away healthy eating seed packs. The first 1,000 customers in the new South Street store who spend at least £2.99 will each receive a complementary pack of Omega Mix with chia and goji, worth £2.99. The contents also include linseed as well as sunflower and pumpkin seeds all sources of the essential fatty acid Omega 3.

Grape Tree, a trading name of JG Foods, has become one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers opening new stores at the rate of one every fortnight since its launch five years ago. Outlets now stretch from Loch Lomond to the South Coast, and there is also an online shopping service.

Grape Tree sells more than 600 choices of natural, unprocessed foods, including dozens of dried fruit products, more than 80 ways of buying nuts, a wide range of super foods, whole grains and seeds as well as energy bars, mixes and baking necessities.

The Chichester store will open on Friday, October 6.