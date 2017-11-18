Nominate community space in need of makeover

Residents in Sussex are being invited to nominate a community space to receive a makeover.

Online retailer, TileTrader.co.uk has launched a new ‘Tiling for a Good Cause’ campaign and is calling on the public to nominate a space in need of a tiling transformation.

Projects could include the refurbishment of a space, for example a bathroom at a care home, or the creation of a feature such as a mural for a sensory garden.

The winning facility will receive new Tile Trader tiles and accompanying tiling materials worth up to £500.

Peter Swain from Tile Trader said: “With minimum budget, local spaces are all too often left untouched or neglected. We wanted to inject life into a deserving community project or initiative using tiles – a material often used to revamp smaller spaces in need of a makeover.

“We encourage the people in the South East to nominate a worthy space. We look forward to reading through all the nominations.”

Residents can nominate a deserving facility by visiting http://tiletrader.co.uk/tiling-for-a-good-cause and submitting a photo or video with a short description of why the space needs a makeover.

Submissions can be made until Wednesday (November 22).

The nominated entries will then be open to a public online vote until Wednesday December 6 before a panel of judges decide the overall winner.

Karen Stylianides, editor for Grand Designs magazine, Michela Colling, style editor for Ideal Home magazine, and Cassie Fairy, home and interiors blogger and winner of the Tile Trader “Best Homes and Interiors Blogger Award”, will be judging the contest.

A spokesman for the company added: “The prize does not include installation and entries must be a small project space.

“The full prize details and terms and conditions of the campaign can be seen here http://tiletrader.co.uk/tiling-for-a-good-cause”