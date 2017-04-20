NOSTALGIA: Book prize for Tangmere pupils, ‘92

This 1992 photograph shows children from Tangmere school, who had just won a national book prize.

The children’s magazine Books for Keeps organised a competition throughout the United Kingdom for junior schools.

Tangmere Junior and Infants schools’ class B entered the Infants category, for which they had to submit a selection of class work and a topic of their choice - dinosaurs.

They won first prize in this national competition, which was £500 worth of books for the school library.

Mrs Christine Hudson, the headmistress, was very pleased indeed with her pupils and staff for obtaining the excellent result, which showed the high standard of the school work put in by the pupils.

The school only had a new building block completed the previous autumn, which included a new library.

The prize therefore came in very handy in buying books for the new shelves.

Arrangements were made for an official presentation to the school later in March of that year.

At the time, the school very much wanted an audio system, and to raise funds towards it, the school Parent Teacher Association hosted a jumble sale.

In the picture, the successful children hold up the dinosaur books that they had enjoyed reading in the run up to the Books for Keeps competition.

Books for Keeps is still published as an online magazine covering children’s books.

The magazine itself launched in 1980 and includes books reviews, author interviews, and articles.

Find out more about it by visiting the website at booksforkeeps.co.uk.

Do you recognise any of the faces in the picture, or do you remember taking part in the competition?

