NOSTALGIA: Chichester Cathedral excavations, 1968

Work had started on strengthing the 15 buttresses of Chichester Cathedral in January 1968 - part of the general work to save the cathedral from collapsing.

The picture shows a bird’s eye view of the excavations at the foot of one of the buttresses of Chichester Cathedral.

The plan was to “stitch” the buttresses to the main walls, and to enclose the foundations of each of them in a concrete ring beam.

The building of the ring beam around each buttress foundation involved excavating to a depth of about 16 feet below ground level until the gravel foundation is reacher, then tunneling through to a point midway under the wall.

