NOSTALGIA: Choir performs at Cathedral, 1992

This photograph shows the choir of S Michaels Burton Park (near Petworth) on Wednesday, March 11, 1992.

The performers had traveled to Chichester Cathedral to sing evensong. The choir was comprised of 26 young women, aged from 11-18. They sang the responses and canticles in the setting by C S Lang in G, with the anthem, Drop, Drop, Slow Tears, by Shaw. The head of choir, Sophie Bryan, was the soloist during the Nune Dimittis, and conducted the choir for the canticles. Sophie, who was in the upper sixth, hoped to read music at Warwick University.

The choir’s musical director, Malcolm Brinson, said the girls frequently sang church services.

He said: “We sing at the parish church of Duncton once a month at the family service. We sometimes sing evensong at Petworth parish church, and we particularly like to sing for weddings.”

