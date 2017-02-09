NOSTALGIA: Going head to head

An unusual discovery was made early in 1968 in woodland on the Downs at Eartham.

It was a pair of roebuck deer skulls with the antlers locked together.

Mr Henry Burbridge, the Eartham estate’s head gamekeeper, made the find.

He thought that the deer probably met their fate during the rutting season.

The deer, he said, were obviously in combat when their antlers became firmly locked together and, unable to part, they died.

Mr Burbridge, who had worked for the estate for 40 years, added that this is not an unhead of incident, but very rare.

This was the first time he had come across it during his career.

