NOSTALGIA: Rainbow Guides are small but active

The Regnum Rainbow Guides of 1992 were small but active.

Although they only had 12 members, plus Guide leader Anita Honeywood and assistant guider Pat Ware, the group managed to raise £86 to send baby goods to Romania.

In the picture is, from left, six year old Victoria Lucas, six year old Lucy Burton, and five year old Victoria Sanders. Sat with them is Darren Grayskar, who would transport the goods to Romania.

The Rainbows raised the money by staging a sponsored picture drawing competition, and went to Sainsbury’s Superstore to spend the £86 on buying baby goods.

The goods went to Romania through the Romania Direct Appeal organised by police officers Steve Hart and Darren Graysmark, who were at Selsey.

Mr Graysmark was with the Rainbows when they bought the goods.

Regnum Rainbow Guides, all aged from five to seven, would meet at St Richard’s Church parish room on Mondays from 4 to 5pm.

Do you recognise any of the faces in the photograph?

Do you have any memories of Girl Guiding in Chichester?

There is a fascinating history of Girl Guides in Sussex.

In October 1917, Olave Baden-Powell, Chief Guide, estimated that there were 83 Guide companies in Sussex, which was almost double the 46 in existence the previous year.

In 1918 there were 117 companies, which was the fifth highest in the country. Sussex also claimed that they were the first country to have their own magazine, which was started in January 1917.

In April 1979, the guiding county of West Sussex was divided into two new counties - Sussex Central and Sussex West. Today, Sussex West includes over 4000 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section members.

