Notice ordering travellers to leave Birdham site is upheld

Up to 11 traveller families will have to leave land next to a business park in Birdham after an appeal was dismissed.

An enforcement notice issued by Chichester District Council has been upheld for the Birdham Business Park land by a government inspector following a planning inquiry.

An extension to the timeframe the families, including children, caravans and stables will have to vacate the land was approved from six to 12 months.

