Observer to host Facebook Live debate on the A27

A live debate on the A27 will take place at the Chichester Observer office today – and people can watch it live.

The discussion will start at 2pm today, Thursday, February 16, and can be viewed live on the Chichester Observer Facebook page – just visit www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver/

There will be the chance for viewers online to ask live questions which will be put to the panel for responses.

Among the groups taking part will be Chichester Deserves Better, Best4Chichester and Chichester A27 – No Option is Still an Option.

The discussion will be chaired by chief reporter Steve Pickthall, who said: “The whole A27 scheme has caused huge and unwelcome division between communities since the start.

“This will be the opportunity to hear the views of different A27 groups in a constructive and informed manner.

“I hope it will be a lively but friendly discussion on a topic which we all have a stake in – solving the endless congestion around the city is everyone’s aim, after all.

“I hope readers will join in the Facebook Live event from 2pm today and have their say. The discussion will last around 30 minutes.”