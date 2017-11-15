Applications for The Great British Bake Off 2018 are now open

TV producers are already looking for Britain’s best home bakers to enter the tent for what will be the ninth series of The Great British Bake Off.

This year saw 21-year-old Sussex resident Julia Chernogorova enter the tent, becoming the sixth contestant to leave after she was eliminated during pastry week.

Now, following the success of the show on Channel 4, producers are already looking for a fresh batch of amateur bakers.

So, are you brilliant with brioche? Or marvellous with meringue? If you think you’re up to the challenge, then now’s your moment.

Or... if you know someone up for the challenge, tell them to get off their soggy bottoms, give them a crème pat on the back and persuade them to apply.

Deadline for all applications is Sunday, January 7, 2018.

You can apply online at www.applyforbakeoff.co.uk, phone 0207 067 4837 or email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk

Good luck!!