Are you Chichester’s most hapless romantic?

Do you know someone who probably needs a bit of help popping the question?

A national jewellers is helping to make one clueless romantic’s dream proposal a reality with an ‘Engage-mentor’ and £3,000 to help them pop the question in style.

Beaverbrooks is offering a helping hand to Chichester’s most hapless romantic, after finding that four in ten women were secretly disappointed with how their partner asked for their hand in marriage.

The family-owned jewellers surveyed 1,000 women and revealed that almost half felt their partner had missed the mark by not considering the little things that really make a proposal special.

To help inspire some local romance, Beaverbrooks is offering Chichester’s most clueless proposers the chance to bag themselves an official ‘engage-mentor’, who will help them plan their proposal to the finest detail – from the dream location to the perfect diamond ring.

Lorna Haddon, diamond ring and jewellery buyer at Beaverbrooks, said: “A marriage proposal can be a daunting experience, so it’s no surprise to see how many women felt their partner’s efforts didn’t quite hit the mark.

“When planning the perfect proposal, it’s important to consider the little things that will make it personal for you.

“Whether it’s cooking their favourite meal or planning a romantic visit to the place you first met – it’s about knowing exactly what your partner would want and the little details that make it extra-special.”

“With the help of our resident ‘engage-mentor’ we hope to give one lucky person the opportunity to plan a proposal their partner will remember for all the right reasons.

“We can’t wait to hear what proposers in Chichester have to offer!”

To be in with a chance of winning this odd competition, visit www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/little-things-competition before Sunday, September 10, explaining the little things that would make their day perfect.