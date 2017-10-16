Portuguese man-of-war wash up on Wittering beaches

‘Dozens’ of dangerous man-of-war have washed up on beaches at East and West Wittering over the last few days, a dog-walker who has cleared many of them said.

Jonathan Holmes sent in these pictures of the jellyfish-like creatures, saying he has removed three of them this morning, Monday, October 16.

The jellyfish-like creatures' venom can be dangerous to humans and animals

“There are no warning signs on any of the beaches and I saw people with small children playing a few feet away from them on the beach yesterday,” Jonathan said.

It follows a number of the creatures being cleared from Bracklesham Beach by Chichester District Council last Friday.

The strong winds have caused a spike in the numbers of man-of-war appearing on beaches across the south coast,

Its venom is said to be extremely painful to humans and animals, and in very extreme cases can cause death.

A compass jellyfish also captured by Jonathan on West Wittering

“I live close to the beach in West Wittering and walk the dog along it every morning which is why I remove them,” Jonathan said.

“Dogs and Portuguese man-of-war don’t go well together.”

Chichester District Council sent its Foreshores team to East Bracklesham Drive and removed eight man-of-war on Friday after receiving a report from a member of the public.

A spokesman said: “They have removed them from the beach, but we are keeping a close eye on the situation in case more appear.

“The main bathing season is over, but we would urge surfers and people who still swim in the sea at this time of the year to be extra careful when in the water.

“This type of jellyfish can cause a reaction which in extremely rare cases can be fatal.”

