VIDEO: Over a quarter of women wish beauty packaging was easier to understand

From clean eating and superfoods to sustainable and fair trade products, in recent years there has been a discernible shift towards wanting to know more about the products we buy.

Most noticeably, perhaps, when it comes to food – but increasingly with skincare and beauty products as well.

In fact, nearly half of women admit to becoming increasingly conscious of how ‘natural’ their lifestyle and the products they use are in the last five years, new research reveals.

But with the growing trend towards clean and green living, the focus has often been on what we put ‘in’ our bodies rather than what we put ‘on’ our bodies.

Despite nearly a quarter of women admitting to reading the back of food packaging to check on additives, only one in seven scan the back of beauty products they potentially use every day, according to the study by Garnier.

Exploring the barriers that prevent women from seeking out more ‘natural’ skincare solutions, the research reveals that over a quarter of women wish beauty packaging was more transparent and easy to understand.

And along with this lack of understanding of the packaging, nearly half of women say they think natural products tend to be too expensive, or debate their efficacy, compared to more traditional skincare.

So, where should the decoding process start and what is it that we actually want to know more about?

Research shows that consumers want to know how and where the ingredients in their products are sourced and whether those sources are sustainable and ethical.

In response to this growing culture of curiosity, Garnier are taking steps to outline more clearly on its packaging, for a new range of skincare with 96% of the ingredients derived from natural sources, just where these ingredients come from.

Transparent and easily understood packaging seems to be the next step towards giving people the knowledge and understanding to make more informed choices.

Watch the video, featuring dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk, to find out more.