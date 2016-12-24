‘Onesie Fun Run’ raises money for charities

Pupils and staff at Oakwood School in Chichester held a ‘Onesie Fun Run’ in aid of their two school charities.

The 2016/17 charities that the school is supporting are Canine Partners and Cancer Research UK. Looking a little more casual than usual, more than 160 children, accompanied by staff and even a few parents, tackled a course that involved limboing, crawling and jumping, as well as running. The event raised £160 for the two causes, a total which will be added to the sum raised in other events this term. Since September, Oakwood have managed to collect over £2,225, and hope to continue their fundraising success over the rest of the academic year.

