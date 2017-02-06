Opening date revealed for Chichester’s first trampoline park

A giant new trampoline park will open in Chichester later this month, with the date revealed today.

Flip Out Chichester has announced it will open what will be the biggest trampoline park in West Sussex on Monday, February 20.

Flip Out Chichester will be the biggest trampoline park in West Sussex

The new 22,500ft arena, complete with a climbing wall, dodge ball and ninja warrior course, is located in the Glenmore Business Park, just off the A27 Portfield Roundabout.

Director of Flip Out Chichester, Richard Wootton, said: “We’re almost ready to open the doors to Chichester’s very first trampoline park.

“Of course, we’ll be offering more than just great trampolining with dodge ball, parkour, a climbing wall, a ninja warrior course and soft-play for our younger visitors.

“We’re also installing an amusement arcade and DJ booth, while the Pizza Oven café will overlook the main arena.

“It’s exciting to see the venue really taking shape and I can’t wait to welcome our first guests.”

As revealed in the Chichester Observer, a second trampoline park, Air Arena, has also been given permission to open in Chichester Gate Retail Park, close to the cinema.

Mr Wootten added: “We’re expecting it to be really busy when we open, so for the first seven days we’ll only be accepting online bookings made in advance.”

Flip Out Chichester is located within Glenmore Business Park and will be open from 9am to 9pm, seven days a week.

Prices for use of the main arena are £11 for one hour and £16 for two hours when booking in advance online.

Free customer parking is available outside the venue.

Soft play parties are available Monday to Friday only, with prices starting from £130 for up to 15 children.

