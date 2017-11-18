STUART McGINLEY: Undateables star was charming company

Last week, I had the pleasure of meeting one of the stars of Channel 4’s TV show – The Undateables.

Daniel Wakeford from Brighton has been on the TV show a number of times now and still looking for love.

The makers of the show contacted us to ask if he could come in to reveal his Christmas song live on air and if they could film it.

Of course, we were more than happy to oblige as we may get a few seconds of fame on the telly, but Daniel is the real star of course!

His new song is called “Everybody Needs Before Christmas” and it will be released on Spotify and iTunes in a few weeks.

Daniel spoke to us about having autism and the challenges he has faced when it comes to looking for a girlfriend.

He was great company and very charming, so I’m confident he can achieve him dream of finding love in time for Christmas, just as the lyrics in his song suggest.

Once I get a confirmed release date for the song and transmission date for the show on Channel 4, I will let you know in this column!

We also had some other good news last week, with our latest audience figures at Spirit FM.

The station has increased its lead over our nearest commercial competitors, especially on the breakfast show, so thank you very much for listening. It means a lot to know that people seem to enjoy our ramblings and childish laughter in the mornings!

Local radio is still thriving and 50 years after the BBC launched its first local station in Leicester, I am very pleased they will still be investing in their local radio output.

It might sound odd for me to say that about a rival, but we cater for different audiences and complement each other.

We had great fun with BBC Radio Sussex for Local radio Day, and we look forward to doing more with them next year.

With so many new distractions and technology, it’s lovely to see that Local Radio in all forms is still alive kicking!

:: More mutterings on Twitter @stumcginley

:: Hear McGinley in the Morning – weekdays 6-10 on Spirit FM