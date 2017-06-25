Overseas education for Q stylist team

Two team members from Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester were among more than 900 hairdressers from around the world who attended the recent Paul Mitchell Global Gathering in the five-star Forte Village resort in Sardinia.

The annual gathering is held at locations around Europe and members of the multi-award-winning Team Q have previously attended the event in Birmingham, Madrid and Las Vegas.

This year it was the turn of Q stylist Stefano Sbuttoni to benefit from colouring, cutting, styling and tools education with the education team from John Paul Mitchell Systems USA - everything from rainbow hair colour to the ever-popular balayage with the latest clay lightener techiniques.

The business side of the event was equally valuable for Q’s operations director Kain Lawrence who said the Chichester salon regarded it as an amazing education opportunity they simply couldn’t miss.

He said: “To see some of our industry idols not only on a stage but up-close and personal with the ability to learn on a one-to-one level is something many hairdressers can only dream of.

“The two-day course was all themed on being allergic to average. At Q we know that being an average salon, average hairdresser or having average services just does not cut it. We constantly strive to be different and improve our service and experience and what we took away from the Gathering will help to reinforce all our efforts to be one of the best salons in West Sussex.

“Attending the Paul Mitchell Global Gathering is something I am extremely lucky to be able to have done, receiving the best education our industry has to offer. My favourite part is hearing the co-founder, John Paul De’Joria, remind the huge crowd that Paul Mitchell is bound to be sold only by professional stylists until the year 2370, originally a 365-year trust.

“I couldn’t be prouder to work for Q Hair and Beauty together with an amazing product brand such as Paul Mitchell. I may be a non-hairdresser but this industry is in my blood, and will be for my entire career.”

Q Hair and Beauty now have two locations in West Sussex, Chichester and recently opened Midhurst.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.