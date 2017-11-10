Oxmarket gallery to exhibit photography group’s work

A Chichester gallery is set to host the inaugural exhibition of a West Sussex based photography group.

The show, exhibiting work by members of The Image Circle, will run from Tuesday, November 14, until Sunday, November 19, at the Oxmarket gallery.

The Image Circle was formed 18 months ago by a group of six photographers with a shared interest in the art and craft of outdoor photography.

The exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery will be an opportunity to view a broad cross section of their combined work.

Many of the images on show will represent local wildlife and landscapes as well as other areas of Britain.

John Dominick, a member of The Image Circle, said: “The photographers in our group have a wealth of experience spanning several decades, including clients such as the RSPB, South Downs National Park Authority as well commissioned articles for the likes of Outdoor Photography magazine.

“They have also achieved prestigious awards and accreditations.

“Many of the images are the result of personal project work, in particular Alan Frost’s evocative monochrome prints of Chichester Harbour, Sean Lewis’s wildwood and Dorset coast imagery and my continuing fascination with the heathlands of West Sussex.

“Gerry Gavigan is widely travelled and this is reflected in his broad vistas of UK landscapes as well as his street and documentary work. The wildlife lover is sure to be enthralled by the images from Matthew Gould as well as the creative imagery of Tony Stevens.”

Entry to the exhibition is free. The exhibition will run daily from 10am until 4.30pm, and further information can be found at www.oxmarket.com.

Oxmarket Centre of Arts is located at St. Andrew’s Court, off East Street.

All the exhibitors will be present at the gallery on the Sunday and will be happy to meet visitors and chat about their work.

To learn more about the group, visit www.theimagecircle.com.