Painting donation to remember Chichester College vice principal

A college vice principal has been remembered through a touching donation.

In an emotional return to Chichester, the family of Vic Lark presented a beautiful oil painting of the college to Shelagh Legrave OBE. The picture was given to Vic Lark when he retired in 1985 and was painted by Bill Lane, who was a member of the college’s food, fashion and art department at the time. For more than 30 years, it has been proudly displayed in Vic’s lounge up until his death earlier this year and his family offered the painting to the college as part of its history. Vic Lark enjoyed two spells at Chichester College - first as the head of construction from 1965 to 1973, when he left to become vice principal at Eastbourne College. He returned to Chichester a few years later, working as vice principal until his retirement in 1985.

Rob Lark, Vic’s son, was given a tour of the college by Shelagh. He said: “I know Dad would have liked to have seen this painting here at Chichester College.

“He always spoke fondly about Chichester and I have many great memories of visiting him at college, although it is a lot bigger today!

“He so enjoyed his time here and he would be proud of how much the college has grown over the years.”

Shelagh said: “I was delighted to meet Rob and his wife, to hear their stories of Chichester and the part Vic played in the college’s history.

“I know he was a popular member of staff who inspired those around him. It is our honour to be able to ensure his memory is kept at the college through this beautiful painting - as well as capturing the college at a specific moment in time, it also reminds us of Vic and, of course, Bill.”

