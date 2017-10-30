Parking charges rise expected for Chichester district car parks

Parking fees are likely to rise across the district after a two-year freeze on hourly rates.

District council cabinet members are expected to approve the revised parking rates for April 2018 onwards at a meeting next week on Tuesday (November 4).

The changes include an increase of around ten per cent on parking for two hours or more in short stay car parks and long stay pricing jumping to £5.60 for over six hours.

Season tickets and rural car parking prices increased last April would also go up again (link to full list below).

The new price increase across all rates is expected to earn Chichester District Council £340,000 in gross income. Last year, parking accounted for around £4million of the council’s revenue after running costs.

Evening car parking fees at Chichester Festival Theatre Northgate car park and New Park Road have collected £75,000 in the first six months of a one-year trial.

Charges change overview:

- Increase of around ten per cent on parking for two hours or more in short stay car parks.

- One and two hour fees in all car parks raised by 10p: one hour (80p), two hours (£1.60).

- Increases in all season ticket prices and rural car parking fees. Largest hike is the specific car park season tickets, going from £75 to £90 a month.

- Long stay car parking prices: Up to 8 hours tariff (£4.90) and over 8 hours tariff (£5.40) scrapped for one ‘over 6 hours’ tariff, set at £5.60.

- Sunday long stay parking to be changed to weekday rates.

A full list of proposed charges broken down by car park is available here: http://chichester.moderngov.co.uk/documents/s10521/Parking%20Proposals%20and%20Off-street%20Parking%20Charges%20-%20Appendix%201.pdf

