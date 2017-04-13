Parkinson’s UK calls for Garden Gatherings in Chichester

Parkinson’s UK is encouraging people to take part in its Garden Gathering fundraising event this summer.

Garden Gathering is a new, feel good fundraiser designed to encourage people across the country to host mini-festivals in their gardens to raise vital funds for Parkinson’s research.

Susie Barker from Emsworth is already planning her festival.

She said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our own summer festival for Parkinson’s UK at the beginning of September. For us, it has to have a hint of Ascot and Wimbledon with plenty of home-made cakes, strawberries and tea.

“Guests will be able to enjoy homemade raspberry, blackcurrant and redcurrant jams and jellies from my garden produce along with a delicious scone, and pots of my lovely jam will be on sale. We’ll also have a raffle.”

All money raised from Garden Gathering will help Parkinson’s UK to support everyone affected by Parkinson’s across the Chichester area, as well as funding their work to find better treatments and ultimately, a cure.

Jenni Green, regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in South Central, said: “Garden Gathering is the perfect opportunity to bring together friends and family, while raising money for a worthwhile cause.

“Now that the days are beginning to getting lighter and warmer, it’s the perfect time to plan an event. Organising your own mini-festival means you can be as creative as you like. We’re looking forward to seeing what Garden Gatherings people come up with, and hope that everyone in Chichester and Bognor Regis gets behind us to make our first year a huge success.”

For more information on hosting a Garden Gathering for Parkinson’s UK and to download a fundraising pack, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/gardengathering.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.