Partership enables Rotary to support families in need

Chichester Harbour Rotary Club is working in partnership to support families in need by providing essential household items and clothing.

With the help of Lok’nStore, housing associations, health visitors and others, the club supports families in Chichester and the surrounding area.

President Ken Holmes said: “We are delighted to be able to store items in Lok’nStore in Terminus Road. The manager, Mathew Sims, is supportive of our work with families and all the staff are friendly and helpful.

“It is great to have access seven days a week and that our donated items are kept in perfect condition ready for families.”

