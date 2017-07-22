People of all ages help to make race a success

Have your say

The team behind the Fishbourne Flat Five cross country race is celebrating another successful year.

One of the most picturesque, scenic and flat cross country races on the south coast, it attracts both runners and walkers of all ages.

The race is held in memory of Beckie and Lucy Hassell, who died in a car accident in October 2005.

Rebecca Stemp, one of the organisers, said: “Another successful Fishbourne Flat Five took place on Sunday with many runners and walkers taking part, in memory of Beckie and Lucy Hassell.

“This year we were supporting Chichester High School and the Apuldram Centre, both of whom provided the marshals to ensure all found their way around the course, taking them around Fishbourne Harbour.”

James Baker won the men’s race, with Mike Houston in second place and Mikey Neville third.

In the ladies’ race, Kerry Dutton came first, Polly Neville was placed second and Kim Nelson came in third.

Rebecca added: “We would like to say a huge thanks to the Fishbourne Centre, The Woolpack, HM Scarterfields, Game Set and Match, whose continued support was gratefully received.

“Additional marshalls we would like to thank are Ben Newman, Katherine Slay, Alan Wells, Julian Snell, and Dave Barty.”

Adults can run the course, people aged 16 and under walk the course and younger children take part in a scavenger hunt over the last half mile.

Becca said: “This really is a wonderful opportunity for the whole community to come together and more special as the children themselves would play a very big part in helping to ensure that the legacy of Beckie and Lucy will continue.

“Both Beckie and Lucy attended Fishbourne CE Primary School.”

The sisters were students at Bishop Luffa School in Chichester when they died.

For more information about Fishbourne Flat Five, vist the website at fishbourneflatfive.co.uk or email race@fishbourneflatfive.co.uk.

