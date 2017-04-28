Peregrine cam goes live from Chichester Cathedral

Peregrine cam has gone live today from Chichester Cathedral.

A special camera in the nest of the Cathedral Tower gives you the chance to view the four peregrines eggs, which are soon to hatch.

An on-site viewing area has also been set up at the cathedral from today for those who want to get close to the action.

A representative from the RSPB is ready and waiting in the Royal Chantry Garden to help answer any bird-based questions.

Watch the live feed by clicking here

