Petition launched to keep workers at old Bracklesham holiday village

Residents have launched a petition to keep workers living at Bracklesham’s holiday park.

It has been started to counteract the petition to ‘say no’ to the workers at the old South Downs Holiday Village.

The holiday park was closed in January this year and is now housing 120 agricultural workers.

East Wittering resident Blue Stevenson launched the petition, stating: “Okay so there is a petition to ‘say no’ to the people at Richmond’s site in Bracklesham.

“However they are hardworking men and women earning a living and providing for themselves and their family.

“They are doing no harm and are being targeted by racist comments and judgement.

“Please sign this if you feel these people are doing no harm.”

This comes in response to some residents stating that the workers are creating an ‘intimidating atmosphere’.

However, resident Steve Murphy said: “It’s the ‘not on my doorstep’ brigade pulling the strings again.

“It matters not who is ‘living’ in these places. If rooms are to rent and the people are in the country already and working/paying taxes leave them alone.”

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I certainly don’t have an issue with the people living in South Downs

Holiday Village.

“They are all working, paying tax, NI and paying their way. I’m disgusted in the way some of the people in our village are acting.

“I work in a pub in the village and have had some of the residents of Richardson’s in and all off them have been lovely, apart from a group of four that came in who were a bit abrupt and asked a couple of strange questions but that is just their culture.

“They will need a bit of time to adjust to the way we are and how we act round here. People are so quick to judge.”

Chichester District Council released a statement yesterday saying it is ‘urgently investigating’ the situation at South Downs Holiday Village.