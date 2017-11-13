PHOTOS: Rememberance Sunday in Chichester 2017

Hundreds of people turned out for the parade through the centre of Chichester to the war memorial and annual wreath-laying service.

Scouts and guides were joined by members of the city council for the procession to Litten Gardens, led by the city band.

After the two minutes’ silence and prayer of remembrance from Reverend Canon Simon Holland, wreaths were laid by Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Mr Harry Goring, councillors on behalf of the county and district councils, and Sussex Police.

