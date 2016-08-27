PICTURE: Car on fire outside Butlins

A flaming car outside the entrance of Butlins could have caused problems for holidaymakers arriving at the site.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of the car fire at the entrance to Butlins holiday camp in Bognor Regis, on the A259 roundabout.

They sent one fire engine to the scene at 6.10pm yesterday and said the car, a blue Mercedes, was well alight on arrival.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two high pressure hose reels, they said.

The fire crew left the scene at just before 6.40pm and said the cause was accidental ignition.

West Sussex County Council’s Resilience and Emergencies team was also at the scene, and took a picture of the flaming vehicle.

