PICTURE SPECIAL: Chichester on top as unbeaten rivals meet

Chichester's home London one south clash with Havant was the first derby between these clubs since 2013 when Chichester did the double - and they won again this time, 30-17, and earned the bragging rights at least until the return fixture

After a mixed performance in an even first half, they were superior in the second.

Chris Johnson working hard as always in Chi's win over Havant / Picture by Kate Shemilt

They collected their third consecutive bonus point win by scoring four tries, two conversions and two penalties to two tries, two conversions and a penalty.

It was a hard physical contest between two good teams which were willing to run the ball as much as possible and it gave excellent entertainment to a large and vocal crowd.

Chi have maximum points so far and are second in the table on points difference.

Read Roger Gould's full report - with pictures - in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.