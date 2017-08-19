PICTURE SPECIAL & VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Beck's back to keep Rocks' unbeaten run going

Dan Beck's goal rescued a point for the Rocks as they preserved their unbeaten run in a forgettable tussle with Weston at Nyewood Lane.

Bognor deserved the point - but no more - as they huffed and puffed against ten men.

The Rocks were forced into four changes with Jimmy Muitt, Corey Heath, Doug Tuck and Harvey Whyte all out with injuries and niggles picked up in the midweek 6-2 win over Whitehawk.

Beck, James Crane, Tommy Block and Chad Field came into the starting XI in their places.

The Rocks were at home to Weston super Mare / Picture by Tommy McMillan

It was a fairly pedestrian start although Ollie Pearce caused a brief moment of panic in the Weston back-line with a good cross from the left that they scrambled clear.

At the other end Dayle Grubb was not far off target with a 25-yard free-kick.

Poor defending cost Bognor on 11 minutes as Grubb sidefooted home at the far post when a corner was played along the ground and really should have been cleared before it reached him.

Joe Lea was close to an equaliser a minute later with a long-range swerving shot that keeper Luke Purnell could only parry before his defenders cleared.

Ollie Pearce was booked for breaking up a Weston attack on 17 minutes.

A quick exchange of passes between Peace and Alex Parsons led to the Rocks No9 having sight of goal but he was quickly closed down as he shot.

Weston centre forward Jake Lee was booked for leaving a foot in as Field played a pass away from him.

Calvin Davies, restored to his norml position of right-back, got past his man to fire in a low cross on 22 minutes but it was gathered at the near post by Purnell.

Block brought the home fans to life on 25 minutes with a vicious right-footed drive that was deflected only just over the bar.

Dan Lincoln had to be at his best to divert Tristan Plummer's close-range shot away from the top corner of his net.

Weston suffered a blow on the half-hour when centre-half Aden Baldwin was shown a straight red for fouling Parsons as he closed in on a long ball with the keepr advancing just outside the area. The free-kick by Pearce was straight at the wall.

The Rocks enjoyed a period of pressure as Weston came to terms with being a man down but one spell of possession ended with Parsons mis-hitting a shot from eight yards when Lea found him with a cut-back from the by-line.

Lea sent another cross into the goalmouth but three Rocks players all failed to make decent contact and Weston protected their lead.

See match highlights here

HT 0-1

The Rocks began the second half brightly and a Davies cross into the area was headed away for a corner - which Field met with a diving header that was a couple of yards wide.

All that was missing from a Ben Swallow free-kick swung in from the right flicked on by Sami El-Abd was a finishing touch as the Rocks lookedin vain for an equaliser.

Weston made a change, bringing on Jake Mawford for Plummer.

Jamie Laird was booked 12 minutes into the second half for fouling Parsons while the Rocks were in full flight - with the Rocks angry they were not allowed to play on as they had men up in attack.

But soon that was forgotten as they won a corner on the right and Beck was in the right place at the right time to nod it in.

That was the signal for Bognor's first substitution as Pat Suraci replaced Lea.

Pearce was soon on the attack again down the left and his cross almost reached Parsons but the keeper plucked it out of the air.

Weston fired a warning to the Rocks they were not going to have it all their own way as a cross from the left found Mawford, who got in front of his marker but sent a near-post shot high over the bar.

Weston brought on one Ashley for another - Harper for Kington - on 68 minutes.

Davies met a Pearce cross on the volley at the far post but couldn't steer it on target.

Swallow was denied from close range by Purnell's save after Davies set him up, then Swallowhimself sent the loose ball back into the danger area at height but no-one could touvh it in.

Sub Suraci was guilty of gifting possession to Weston star man Grubb just outside the box but luckily for the midfielder, Lincoln got down well to save the shot.

Pearce and Crane combined in the box to send a ball in towards Parsons but the keeper got their first.

Jimmy Wild replaced Parsons with 11 minutes left.

Wild soon livened things up and won possession on halfway to set up a move that ended with Swallow's cross just eluding Bognor's men in the box.

Grubb was close to restoring Weston's lead with seven minutes left, curling a right-foot shot across the face of goal and just wide.

Wild sent Pearce through on goal and his low shot across the keeper was well saved, with Wild just unable to get to the loose ball.

Then Suraci blazed over from eight yards after Crane, Pearce and Wild swopped passes to cue him up.

The Rocks might have pinched it in the 90th minute when Davies' cross was right on Wild's head but it was blocked. Then a long throw caused havoc but when the ball was played out to Beck his low shot was well wide.

The Weston keeper was booked deep into stoppage time for wasting time. As if to prove he wasn't the only one capable of that, the visitors then made another change - Ben Seymour coming on for Grubb.

In total, nearly seven minutes were added on but that didn't help either side find a winner.

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies, Crane, Block, El-Abd, Field, Lea, Beck, Parsons, Pearce, Swallow. Subs: Wild, Suraci, Tuck, Whyte, Boughton.

Weston: Purnell, Pope, Greenslade, Cane, Baldwin, Laird, Diallo, Kington, Lee, Grubb, Plummer. Subs: Harper, Mawford, Collins, Reid, Seymour.

Ref: Jack Packman (Margate)