The A259 has been closed due to a serious accident.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all present at the scene.

The accident happened this morning (May 19) on the A259 Bognor Road, with the road closed eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and Drayton Lane . Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The incident is believed to have happened at around 4am this morning on the A259 Bognor Road eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and Drayton Lane.

It is also reportedly causing heavy traffic on the westbound carriageway due to drivers slowing to look at the accident.