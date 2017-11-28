PICTURES: Bognor’s new ice rink proves popular

It has only been open for a matter of days, but Bognor’s new ice rink is already proving a big success.

The rink, located on Place St Maur, next to the Alexandra Theatre, opened last Thursday and is for children and adults to enjoy.

Bognor's ice rink. Picture by Tommy McMillan

It is wheelchair friendly and will be in open over the Christmas period until January 7, from 10am to 9pm.

Here is a selection of Tommy McMillan’s nighttime pictures shortly after it launched.

