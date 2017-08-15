PICTURES: Bosham Chidham and District show

Bosham Chidham and District Horticultural Society has had another successful annual show.

The entries were about the same as last year and the sun shone as the competitors arrived at Bosham Village Hall early on Saturday to get their exhibits ready.

One of the floral exhibits

Secretary Rozie Bradley said: “Every year, the committtee wonders if anyone will enter the show competitions and if anyone will come and visit the show in the afternoon. And every year, I report that the show has been a great success, with amazing entries, and that lots of visitors have arrived in the afternoon to view the exhibits and support the various stalls. This year has been no different.

“So many congratulations to all those who won the beautiful cups. The committee would like to thank all those members who helped on the day, manning the stalls and serving tea and cakes, too numerous to mention by name.

“Special thanks has to go to Jenny and Stephanie, who work throughout the year to prepare for this day and to make it the success it is.”

The next monthly meeting is on Thursday, September 14, when Steve Bradley from the Radio Sussex programme DigIt will give a talk on pruning at 7.30pm at the Village Hall.

Exhibits in Bosham Village Hall

Winners

Rita Sandy, Banksian Medal for most points fruits and vegetables; John Brinkman Cup for most points flowers and plants; Marwood Trophy for best vase of garden flowers; Baxendale Challenge Cup for best dahlias.

Pat Carter, Southwood Cup for best collection of vegetables; Society’s Challenge Cup for best vegetables; Lady Worsley Cup for most points vegetables.

Denise Foster, Warnum Rose Bowl for most points roses, Society’s Rose Bowl for best specimen rose.

Lovely use of contrast

Rachel Gick, Chidmere Cup for best floral exhibit, Battersby Floral Challenge Cup for most points floral exhibits.

Suzanne Holroyd, Miniature Cup for best miniature floral exhibit.

Stephanie Fiske, Novice Cup for best novices floral exhibit; Olga Baldwin Domestic Cup for best domestic cookery; Myrrh Cup for most points domestic cookery.

Marion Arkle, Handover Cup for best handicrafts.

Jenny Lacey, Painting Cup for best painting and drawing.

Kay Grant, Photographic Cup for most points in photography.

Joseph Frith, Woodman Challenge Cup for best exhibit age five or under.

Grace Frith, Phyllis Woodman Cup for best exhibit age five to eight.

Isla Mowbray, Wood Challenge Cup for best exhibit age nine to 11.