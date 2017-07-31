PICTURES: Charles Avenue summer party

Hardy residents of Chichester’s Charles Avenue estate showed real community spirit for their second annual summer party.

The wet weather on Saturday was not what CARE (Charles Avenue Residents Engagement) had hoped for but the organisers pressed on regardless and put on a great afternoon of free family fun.

The chldren did not mind the rain at the Charles Avenue summer fun da DM17737837a

Tracy Watkins, founder of the group, said: “It went quite well considering the weather.

“It would have been great if it was dry but the ones who came out had fun and enjoyed themselves and said the same. The kids didn’t care!

“We had a bouncy castle, burger and chips van, face painting, a raffle, bubbles, cake stall and the fire brigade.”

Those who helped out said it was the look on the faces that made it worthwhile.

CARE (Charles Avenue Residents Engagement) founder Tracy Watkins, third right, with residents at the face painting stall DM17737739a

Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Batman made an appearance, with the Caped Crusader even joining in with a cheerleading performance from The Regis Troopers.

Heather Sullivan, gateway engagement officer, at Weald and Downland Living Museum, was also there, helping the children to make traditional corn dollies.

Tracy started the residents’ group to bring the community together and last year’s summer party was the first, planned with help from housing association Affinity Sutton.

Nine-year-old Harley Beaney and his brother Levi, two, making giant bubbles DM17737818a