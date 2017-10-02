PICTURES: Chichester Comic Con a huge success

More than 600 people – many dressed up as their favourite comic characters – helped make Chichester’s first ever comic convention a roaring success.

Meanwhile...Comic Con, held at Chichester College on Saturday, saw comic book professionals on hand to sign, sketch and pass on their knowledge to the many fans who attended.

A range of local artists, writers, publishers and retailers each brought their own style to their tables, while many enjoyed the retro gaming area, where games consoles from days-gone-by were available for young and old to experience. In contrast a virtual reality area allowed visitors to experience the very latest computer technology.

Organiser Simon Birks of Blue Fox Comics said: “Feedback from the day has been completely positive.

“We’ve had many comments on our Facebook page saying how much the attendees enjoyed the day.

“For many, it was their first comic con, so hopefully we’ve given them a positive view of comic cons.

“It certainly feels like Chichester had been waiting for an event like ours.”

Interactive workshops saw participants build a spaceship with the help of Ryan Stratton-Baldwin, watch James Francis of J7 Studio create a Judge Dredd helmet from foam and witness the ‘brilliant’ Sonia Leong give a Manga drawing lesson to a packed room.

On the top floor there were panels of comic creators talking about their work and in the cafeteria, Chichester comic shop Comics, Games and Coffee organised the popular boardgame tournaments.

A Cosplay competition towards the end of the day saw an array of costumes from Judge Dredd to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, as a whole range of ages enjoyed the day.

Thanking all of the volunteers and everyone who came, Simon confirmed Meanwhile..will be returning next year – ‘bigger and better’.

The Cosplay winners

