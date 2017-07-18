PICTURES: Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show

A likely record turnout celebrated 125 years of Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show on Saturday.

Helen Kemp and Janet Hilliard, who have lived in the village for several decades and are actively involved in Mundham life, officially opened the gala.

Enjoying a ride at the Mundham and District Gala. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks170983-4

These wonderful women have contributed greatly to the gala over the years in various roles and still man the bric-a-brac store.

Princes and princesses from North Mundham Primary School and TS Sturdy, the Chichester division of the Nautical Training Corps, were also part of the opening parade.

Linda Fitzmaurice, press officer, said: “The show was a worthy celebration of the 125 years since the start of the gala. The fact that so many people attended this year confirms the gala’s popularity as a local event, as it has been for one and a quarter century.

“We don’t do a formal count but it certainly looked like the best attended gala yet.

“The weather was slightly overcast but not even a little spittle of rain on the afternoon could dampen the spirits. The live music, provided by George’s Coastline Jazz Band and TS Sturdy Nautical Training Corps, kept the atmosphere festive throughout the very active afternoon.”

There was nearly double the number of vintage vehicles, including two steam-driven ones, military vehicles and tractors, as several clubs, groups and individuals joined in. The display was much appreciated, as was the competition to dress to match the vehicle.

The marquee was full to the brim with both exhibits and viewers. The overall number of entries was very high, covering a variety of categories. The winners will receive their engraved trophies at the annual meeting on Friday, October 13.

The dog show took main stage during the afternoon, with plenty of contenders in a number of categories.

Linda concluded: “What a wonderful afternoon it was. We hope you can join us next year, on Saturday, July 14, 2018, for another traditional event filled with family fun.”