PICTURES: Oving Scarecrow Day

The sun shone on Oving as the village celebrated its tenth annual Scarecrow Day.

There were scarecrows everywhere on Saturday and Donald Trump made many appearances, along with Tim Peake, Ed Sheeran and even Ant and Dec.

Winner of the Goodwood Cup in the groups category, Bees, made by Boxgrove Primary School. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170902-10

Judges were actress Sue Jameson and TV chef Rosemary Moon.

Rosemary declared Bees, made by Boxgrove School, the winner of the Goodwood Cup in the groups category.

There was fierce competition, including entries from St Anthony’s School, Oving Church Youth Group, Wayside Organics, Oving Youth Club and Tangmere Airfield Nurseries.

Sue declared ‘Where’s that pesky mole?’ winner in the individual category and creator Martin Austin was delighted to be awarded The Woodhorn Cup.

The winner of The Hague Trophy, which was awarded to the people’s choice, was Phil, Jess and family, who made a beautiful peacock, cleverly created from an old tyre, chicken wire and CDs.

Sue Catlett, one of the organisers, said: “During the day, there were activities around the village, including three outdoor theatre groups. Parabola’s Wheeze’s first-ever performance was seen, and heard, at Madam Green Farm. Bootworks Human Juke Box was sited at Highfield Lane and the playlist was greatly enjoyed. Piggery Jokery, from Hand to Mouth Theatre, for younger visitors, was at the Jubilee Hall.

“Strolling players from Raven Tor re-enactment group and a living scarecrow added to the enjoyment. A free tractor trailer ride from the Woodhorn Group enabled visitors to see everything on offer.

“Special ambience was created by Lesley’s choirs and dancing by the Fishbourne Mills morris dancers.

“All of this was made possible by many volunteers, generous local business sponsorship and by visitors buying refreshments and raffle tickets, all of which enable the provision of entertainment in future years.

“So the real news is that Oving Scarecrow Day continues to be a beacon of community involvement, demonstrating what can be achieved when communities pull together.”

Later this year, at harvest time, Oving Scarecrows will be hosting Crows Homecoming with Knees Up in the Jubilee Hall. Visit www.ovingscarecrows.org for more information.