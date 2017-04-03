PICTURES: Southbourne spring show

A fantastic family spring flower show was enjoyed in Southbourne on Saturday.

There were 133 exhibits on display in Tuppenny Barn, with entries in every class, and those taking part ranged from people who have exhibited for many years to complete newcomers.

Peter Rogers, who was awarded best in show with his display of daffodils. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks170805-5

Suzanne Holroyd, show secretary, said: “Thank you to everyone who entered exhibits into the show. We could not have a show without them. Thanks also go to the many visitors. We were fortunate that the sun shone most of the day, which ensured everyone had a good time.

“Of the 133 exhibits, 50 were from the children aged seven to 11 years from Southbourne Junior School, who exhibited their daffodils in pots. We understand these blooms will be planted in the school grounds for them to be enjoyed for years to come.”

Judging was by Peter Collett from Tangmere.

Peter Rogers from Emsworth won the best in show rosette and Linda Sweetman from Cosham won the best newcomer rosette.

All the children received ‘well done’ certificates and a small gift.

Sarah Hughes had an exhibition of interesting wildlife features and the pond dipping was well supported, as was Southbourne Environment Group, which distributed tree saplings for planting in the area and bird boxes for blue tits.

Visitors were entertained by the ukelele band and many people joined in singing with them. Super cakes were made by June and the refreshment bar was well supported, as were the raffle, tombola, plant stall, bric-a-brac and cake stalls.

Earth Cycle, Oving, was available to give advice about sustainable composts and growing.

Suzanne added: “The organisers were a small team of four people, so we called on friends to help man the stalls and car parking. Thank you to all of them for a great job done.

“Thank you to Maggie Haynes for letting us use the Tuppenny Barn, Education Centre. All the surplus after expenses will go to Tuppenny Barn future projects.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.