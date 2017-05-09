PICTURES: SWING model railway exhibition

The popular SWING model railway exhibition continues to get bigger and better each year, as Saturday proved.

Organised by the Southdowns Group of the 7mm Narrow Gauge Association, it now takes place at Felpham Community College and celebrates ‘small and wonderful industrial and narrow gauge’, hence the name SWING.

Chris Davis from Bognor Regis Model Railway Club and Tom Baker Owens 11. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170883-2

Douglas Meany, one of the organisers, said: “Two years ago, the group moved our exhibition to a much larger venue at Felpham Community College and we have been getting bigger and better at each show.

“Our ninth show, filling three exhibition rooms and supported by many specialist traders selling everything from tools to track parts and exhibitors showing off excellent modelling skills depicting narrow gauge and industrial railways, was a great success.

“We do not have final figures yet but it appeared that visitor numbers were up on last year and our catering team reported that they were very busy all day providing fresh drinks and homemade cakes and snacks.”

Throughout the event, members received messages and compliments on the quality of the exhibits and praise from traders, who were busy for most of the show.

The exhibition always supports a charity and this year, a donation will be made to Canine Partners, which trains and provides assistance dogs to disabled people.

Mr Meany added: “At each show, we invite visitors to vote for what they consider the best layout in the show and this year we had a tie for the John Hayward Shield between two excellent layouts, Yellow Ridge Mine, which depicts a uranium mine somewhere in Canada, and Crackington Quay, which is a small west country fishing port.

“Traders and exhibitors are also invited to vote for the best layout in their opinion and the Ernie House Trophy was won this year by our group member Chris Davis with his Slindon Vale Light Railway layout, which was this year operated by junior members of Bognor Regis Model Railway Club, which many of our group are associated with.”