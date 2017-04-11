PICTURES: Tangmere Village Centre spring fair

Easter came early to Tangmere as the village enjoyed a successful spring fair on Saturday.

There were Easter gifts to buy, an Easter egg hunt for the younger visitors and the chance to win beautifully-decorated Easter cake at Tangmere Village Centre.

Tangmere Flower Club chairman Jean Wright with Sue Wyatt, looking at the Easter flower baskets ks170823-3

Alison Coote, one of the organisers of the Tangmere Village Centre spring fair, said: “It was an opportunity for some of the village organisations to raise funds to support their activities and the fine weather brought a large number of families to the centre.

“As well as the various stalls, including plants, books, handmade pottery, bric-a-brac and tombola, there was an Easter egg hunt for the younger visitors, while their parents could sit down for a welcome cup of tea with homemade cakes provided by the WI.

“A prize draw at the end of the afternoon meant that a few lucky people went home with chocolate-filled hampers and a beautifully-decorated Easter cake.”

