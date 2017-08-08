Search

PICTURES: TS Sturdy summer fete

Nigel Payne from Wild Encounters with, from left, Isla McKay, 12, her sister Carina, nine, and Nichola Cox. Photo by Derek Martin DM17838688a
Cadets let their hair down and through themselves into a pom pom routine at the TS Sturdy summer fete.

Members of the Nautical Training Corps organised an afternoon of entertainment at North Mundham Village Green on Saturday.