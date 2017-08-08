PICTURES: TS Sturdy summer fete

Cadets let their hair down and through themselves into a pom pom routine at the TS Sturdy summer fete.
Members of the Nautical Training Corps organised an afternoon of entertainment at North Mundham Village Green on Saturday.
