PICTURES: University ‘Rag Race’ comes to Bognor

There was a chance to come across the England football team, robots and zoo animals on Saturday as the University of Chichester’s 2017 ‘Rag Race’ took place in Bognor Regis.

The annual fancy dress event sees students follow a route which joins together ‘licensed public houses and food outlets’ in the name of charity.

All involved give a donation to be involved in the event and with 2016’s outing reporting a total of 2000 people who took part it is not difficult to see why each year raises around £10,000.

For 2017 the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity was the chosen charity.

