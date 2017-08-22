PICTURES: Westbourne show

More than 500 people visited a sunny Westbourne Horticultural Show on Sunday.

The annual show, at Westbourne Parish Hall and rectory, in Westbourne Road, included a barbecue, selection of drink stalls and traditional games, including splat the rat, a coconut shy, guess the beans and a treasure hunt.

Steve Arkle running the 'how many beans?' stall to win a cake

David Lees, chairman of Westbourne Allotment Association, said: “What a terrific day. You work so hard to plan a show like this, it’s so satisfying to see it well attended and the village really coming together to enjoy themselves.”

There were lots of events in the garden, organised by Laura Barioli.

She said: “This year we have been so lucky with the huge amount of support we have received from local businesses, sponsors, those who donated raffle prizes and hundreds of bottles for the bottle tombola, our Westbourne WI for again agreeing to volunteer many of their members to run our busy tea and cake stand, and the dedicated volunteers who give up so much time to make the show a reality.”

Bringing together the best of the village and surrounding area, the committee was thrilled to have Bush Vines selling a wonderful selection of chilled wines, Mainsail ale from Emsworth Brewhouse, burgers from Starr butchers of Emsworth, manned by Westbourne Co-op store manager Megan Taylor, Northney Farm ice creams, Emsworth tea, lots of cakes from Westbourne WI and More Food in Chichester, a huge plant and produce stall with goodies grown in the Westbourne allotments, Tuppenny Barn and plants from Sheila Shepherd.

Chairman David Lees and vice-chairman Laura Barioli

Steve Arkle won a number of trophies and awards across vegetable and domestic classes, including most points in both sections and best vegetables exhibit.

Peter Rogers won the Top Tray award, the Banksian Medal for the highest amount of prize money in the vegetable class and trophies for most points in a variety of other classes.

Rita Sandy triumphed in floral classes, winning both Top Vase and most points in the floral division.

Jane Johnston won the Ron Gardener Memorial Trophy for best newcomer, while other winners included Jim French, Susan Pike, Mike Balster and Janis Thomson.

Members of Westbourne WI manning the cake stall

Martha Olliff, eight, had the funniest vegetable, winning with an hilarious tomato she had grown in her grandfather’s garden.

Sandra Smith, in her first year as show secretary, said: “I stepped out of the office where all of the results get calculated and was surprised at just how busy the hall was, it was full.

“Lovely to see so many people admiring the vast selection of entries this year. Entries were down a little in number this year but quality and variety was excellent.”

On Monday, Laura and Jacopo Barioli took cakes, tea and a huge tray of vegetables to Geoffrey Willis, chief executive of Stonepillow, to donate to the homeless on behalf of the committee.

Martha Olliff, eight, won funniest vegetable

Mr Willis was thrilled and said the donation would be put to good use across the charity’s two hostels and two drop-in hubs in Chichester.

To find out more about applying for a plot at the Westbourne allotments email paul@westbourneallotments.co.uk

For information on becoming a social member of Westbourne Allotments, or joining the Kew Gardens coach trip from Westbourne on September 25, email fiona@westbourneallotments.co.uk