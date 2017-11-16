Pier we go again with stunning new vision for Bognor’s seafront

A futuristic vision for the historic pier has been designed by a well-known Bognor Regis illustrator.

Mike Jupp has revealed ‘The Crystal Pier’, which he said would bring the seafront into the 21st century.

The end of the Crystal Pier during the day

“When our iconic pier collapsed in a storm several decades ago, the focal point of Bognor Regis, the famous seaside resort, disappeared under the waves,” Mike said.

“Along with my buddy, district and county councillor Steve Goodheart, we made an attempt to create a new one.”

Describing his creation, Mike said: “The old pier walkway and pavilion has gone. The idea of reinstating the old Victorian/Edwardian structure is a wonderful dream for the nostalgic amongst us but probably not a financially viable proposition.”

More than a decade ago, Mike created ‘The Dragonfly Pier’, which was shortlisted for a millennium grant with 50 per cent pledged by the private sector, before it was beaten to funding by Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower. “Now, in 2017, with all the talk and plans for the regeneration of Bognor Regis, I thought I’d have one last try at a new design,” Mike said. “The Crystal Pier is a design for a 21st-century construction with 21st-century attractions. Symbiosis with the newly refurbished seafront.

“No one asked me to do it, but as no one else had bothered, I thought I’d have one last attempt just in case some future, very expensive, ‘out of town’ consultants and architectural design consortium, decided to do it for us.”

