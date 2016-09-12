Plan for more Fishbourne homes sparks road safety fears

Road safety has been raised as a serious concern after an application was submitted for new homes in Fishbourne.

Thirty-three homes are planned for the land south of Clay Lane, which is currently used as an unused former paddock.

However, residents have voiced their concerns stating that the additional homes will only worsen the traffic problems.

Christopher Wiltshire said: “It is well known fact that this relatively small and tight country carriageway is already a busy cut through.

“With the current traffic levels and speed vehicles travel along it is only a matter of time before an accident happens and that is before adding additional pressures to a road which is already at capacity during peak periods.”

He added: “Whilst the application acknowledges the sight lines for access and indicates an extension to the pavement, it does not address the additional traffic that the development will add and facilities put in place to deal with the extra traffic and speed at the junction.

“Approval of this development should not also be taken into consideration in isolation as there are several other new, proposed and future developments along the road and in the local area, such as the Whitehouse Farm development.”

Pre-application discussions for the homes have been ongoing with officers since early 2014, during which a number of technical issues relating to both foul and surface water drainage were identified, however developer Bellway Homes has ensured these have been addressed.

Within the planning documents, David Neame states: “The proposed residential development of 33 dwellings will fit in well with the surrounding area which is itself predominantly residential.

“The proposals would stimulate a more diverse residential population in the area, thereby supporting a sense of activity and safety.” The scheme includes a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

Mr Neame added: “Careful consideration has been paid to orientation affording both privacy to the neighbouring dwellings, and the natural surveillance over public spaces such as access routes, pathways and courtyards.

“Continual occupation on this site will establish interest and introduce new people to support the local economy.”

The application 16/02746/FUL is now ‘pending consideration’.