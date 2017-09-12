Platinum pair still very much in love

Former Chichester mayor and mayoress Len and Enid Eyles are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today.

The platinum pair are still deeply in love and share a life-long interest in Scouting.

Len and Enid on their wedding day, September 12, 1947

They also have close connections with Jessie Younghusband Primary School, having been involved ever since it was opened in Woodlands Lane in 1965. Their children, Mark and Sarah, were pupils and Len was a governor for 27 years.

Sarah said: “They both still go to the school every week in term time to listen to the children read.”

Len, 91, and Enid, 88, of Worcester Road, were married on September 12, 1947. They moved to Chichester in 1962, when the children were small.

Len was a cartographic surveyor with Ordnance Survey for nearly 40 years, while Enid spent many years working in the medical records department at St Richard’s Hospital.

Len served on the district and city council and became mayor in 1987. Enid did her bit by organising a great ball in aid of their chosen charity, Age Concern. Len received the Chichester Civic Award in 2006 for service to the city.

Scouting has been a constant thread throughout the years, with Len becoming leader of 12th Chichester Scout Group in 1962. Enid has been an avid supporter, too, and over many years, the couple have given their time to fundraising. They regularly ran a jewellery stall at Scout fairs and children’s fairs, retiring only last year.

Both Len and Enid received Long Service Awards and Medals of Merit from The Scout Association in 2008 and Len received the group’s Malcolm Barrett Award in 2013. They are both still very much involved with the group.

The couple’s other interests include theatre, cinema and, above all, reading. They also spend some time gardening – though Len is not very enthusiastic.

Sarah said: “They share a long and wonderful relationship because they are still deeply in love and care very much for their family.”