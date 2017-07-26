Player of season is staying with Rocks

Keeper Dan Lincoln in staying with the Rocks.

He is due to sign for another season at this evening's friendly with Crawley - handing the club a massive boost ahead of their National League South campaign.

Lincoln was voted fans' player of the year last season after a string of superb performances that were vital in helping Bognor finish second in the Ryman premier and win promotion via the play-offs.

There were so many games where he'd made vital saves to turn potential defeats into draws or draws into wins.

He has been keeping his options open as far as the new season is concerned, with the possibility on the horizon of a move to a club higher up the football pyramid, but now a deal has been agreed for him to stay at Nyewood Lane.

General manager Jack Pearce told the Bognor Observer: "We're delighted he is signing for us again. He had an excellent season last term and is an important player for us."

The Rocks have signed four new players this summer - defender Corey Heath and midfield trio Joe Lea, Pat Suraci and Tommy Scutt - and continue to run the rulle over a number of young trialists. They also remain in the hunt for another striker.

After tonight's home tussle with League Two Crawley, the Rocks' final friendly will take them to Gosport on Friday evening.