Plea to help reunite lost photographs with owner

A Chichester resident has launched a plea for help in reuniting lost photographs with its owner after they were discovered in Runcton.

Jasmine Bailey shared the pictures on Saturday after they were found by her dad in Vinnetrow Road, in hope that the owner would recognise them.

Photographs found in Runcton

She said: “My dad was driving and saw all these photographs flying about in the road.

“He stopped and picked them up, but some are damaged where they have been run over.

“Some are in clear plastic folders and some are just loose. They are mostly family photos and probably very precious to someone.

“They look like they are from the 60’s, mostly kids and holidays. Please share and hopefully they can be reunited with the owner.”