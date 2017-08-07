Police release CCTV following Bognor burglary

Police investigating a Bognor burglary in which a car was stolen have released CCTV images of two men they want to interview.

The incident, which happened overnight on May 27, saw a car stolen at a house in Ockley Road.

A police spokesman said: “Offenders entered via the front door and took a handbag containing bank cards, and the keys to a car parked outside which they also stole and abandoned nearby.

“On the Sunday morning one of the bank cards was used in a series of fraudulent purchases of alcohol and tobacco in two Tesco Local stores, in Aldwick Road and Station Road, Bognor.

“The two men police want to talk to are seen on CCTV in the Aldwick Road store.

“One has a red, white and blue horizontally striped top, and the second has a light grey top and light grey hat.”

Detective Constable Gavin Percival of the Community Investigation Team based at Bognor Regis said: “If you recognise any of these men please contact us right away.”

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or call 101, quoting serial 287 of 28/05.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111