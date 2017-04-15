Police searching for missing Chichester man

Police are concerned for a Chichester man who is missing.

36-year-old Simon Dalwood was last seen at his mother’s home in Cornflower Close at lunchtime on Friday (April 14).

He is white, 5ft 9ins, with dark hair and of medium build.

Inspector Jim Collen said: “We are concerned about Simon as he has left without his wallet and car and this is out of character for him. If anyone has seen him please let us know.”

If you have seen Simon or know of his whereabouts, contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1225 of 14/04.

If Simon is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.